Left Menu

Reliance Jio profit grows 28 pc in Sept quarter

Reliance Jio on Friday posted a 28 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 4,518 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against Rs 3,528 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:16 IST
Reliance Jio profit grows 28 pc in Sept quarter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio on Friday posted a 28 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 4,518 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against Rs 3,528 crore in the year-ago period. The telecom giant garnered a revenue from operation of Rs 22,521 crore in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY23), a 20 per cent growth from Rs 18,735 crore year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 11,489 crore in Q2FY23, against Rs 10,964 crore in the first quarter (Q1FY23), a 4.8 per cent growth. Jio also revealed in its statement that its network operating expenses went up to Rs 7,181 crore from Rs 6,264 crore in the year-ago period.

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data released on Tuesday, Reliance Jio has become the largest wireline player with 7.3 million subscribers surpassing the state-run BSNL, which has 7.1 million subscribers. As per the Trai data, Reliance Jio also added 32.8 lakh new subscribers in August whereas Bharti Airtel added 3.2 lakh subscribers, and Vodafone Idea lost 19.6 lakh subscribers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022