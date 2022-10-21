Garuda Aerospace, Elbit Systems ink pact

Drone-maker Garuda Aerospace on Friday said the company has tied up with technology firm Elbit Systems. Under the tie-up, Skylark 3, an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) drones, would be provided to commercial and government agencies, the company said on Friday.

The drones would be equipped with advanced sensors which can be used for large-scale mining projects for steel plants and coal mines across the country.

The companies would design, build and customise unmanned aerial vehicles for various applications across sectors, Garuda Aerospace said in a statement.

Skylark 3 would be utilised for Survey of India projects to implement large- scale surveying and mapping of villages under the Swamitva Scheme.

''Its been a great Defence Expo for Garuda Aerospace as we have partnered with Elbit Systems Ltd and we look forward to define an ecosystem for drones, providing, ultimate support to several government agencies,'' said founder-CEO of Garuda Aerospace Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

''We have always been known to provide high-tech multiple drone-related services and this co-efficient partnership will transcend into being India's most valuable startup,'' he said.

Elbit Systems senior director Ziv Timor said, ''We are excited to partner with Garuda Aerospace to provide a variety of civilian services using advanced UAS and senor technology.'' ''We believe that together, Elbit and Garuda can respond effectively to India's growing requirements for civilian UAVs usage,'' he said.

