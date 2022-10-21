NAREDCO sets up finance committee to help builders in getting funds from banks, NBFCs

Realtors' body NAREDCO on Friday said it has set up a finance committee to help its builder members to get funds from banks and other financial institutions.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has started NAREDCO Finance Committee (NFC) that would help developers to have easy access to funds based on merit and viability of the projects. The NFC will facilitate its members to access funds professionally while matching its members' financing requirements with the banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies lending to the real estate sector. Merchant bankers and Resurgent India Limited will be actively associated with the NFC.

The NFC will also support large-scale projects to access funds via financial institutions and educate members about the ways to enhance their credit ratings, NAREDCO said in a statement. ''While on one hand, we wish to help the industry and developers and infuse liquidity into the system, we plan to help the consumers too with ready-to-move-in projects,'' said Rajan Bandelkar, National President, NAREDCO.

The members can apply online and submit their application for facilitation and funding assistance. The association has partnered with financial institutions to limit the processing and in-principle approval time to 15-30 days for an application.

''The industry continues to face a liquidity crunch. We hope to make it a better-designed and organised sector soon,'' said Satish Kumar, Chairman, NAREDCO Finance Committee.

The newly-formed committee will focus on project financing, which would fulfil the practical requirements of construction by adhering to the construction cycle, Kumar said. ''As the Committee possesses a definite knowledge of financing policies and schemes of the governments and institutions for the real estate sector in India, builders seeking financial assistance would get facilitated with all the updates on the latest schemes of the central and state governments as well as financial institutions,'' said Parveen Jain, Chairman, NAREDCO.

