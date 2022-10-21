Left Menu

NAREDCO sets up finance committee to help builders in getting funds from banks, NBFCs

Realtors body NAREDCO on Friday said it has set up a finance committee to help its builder members to get funds from banks and other financial institutions.National Real Estate Development Council NAREDCO has started NAREDCO Finance Committee NFC that would help developers to have easy access to funds based on merit and viability of the projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:52 IST
NAREDCO sets up finance committee to help builders in getting funds from banks, NBFCs
  • Country:
  • India

Realtors' body NAREDCO on Friday said it has set up a finance committee to help its builder members to get funds from banks and other financial institutions.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has started NAREDCO Finance Committee (NFC) that would help developers to have easy access to funds based on merit and viability of the projects. The NFC will facilitate its members to access funds professionally while matching its members' financing requirements with the banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies lending to the real estate sector. Merchant bankers and Resurgent India Limited will be actively associated with the NFC.

The NFC will also support large-scale projects to access funds via financial institutions and educate members about the ways to enhance their credit ratings, NAREDCO said in a statement. ''While on one hand, we wish to help the industry and developers and infuse liquidity into the system, we plan to help the consumers too with ready-to-move-in projects,'' said Rajan Bandelkar, National President, NAREDCO.

The members can apply online and submit their application for facilitation and funding assistance. The association has partnered with financial institutions to limit the processing and in-principle approval time to 15-30 days for an application.

''The industry continues to face a liquidity crunch. We hope to make it a better-designed and organised sector soon,'' said Satish Kumar, Chairman, NAREDCO Finance Committee.

The newly-formed committee will focus on project financing, which would fulfil the practical requirements of construction by adhering to the construction cycle, Kumar said. ''As the Committee possesses a definite knowledge of financing policies and schemes of the governments and institutions for the real estate sector in India, builders seeking financial assistance would get facilitated with all the updates on the latest schemes of the central and state governments as well as financial institutions,'' said Parveen Jain, Chairman, NAREDCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022