MDPH launches aromatherapy incense sticks

Leading incense stick major Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has launched aromatherapy incense sticks for the Indian market during the Diwali festival.

MDPH's flagship brand 'Zed Black Agarbatti', has come up with its latest aromatherapy range of incense sticks and reverse dhoop cones infused with organic herbs with the brand 'Iksha' and 'Backflow Dhoop Cones', respectively, a company release said on Friday.

''We have launched Iksha in three mesmerising variants, Purple Star, Kesar Rose and Nature's Geranium. Geranium, infact is a very popular export product due to its floral accent that helps to uplift the mood and create calmness.

''This Diwali for agarbatti and dhoopbatti, the market sentiment looks quite promising and the industry will grow at 7 to 8 per cent,'' MDPH & Zed Black director Ankit Agrawal said.

The launch of the latest series is in line with the company's focus on accelerating innovation as one of the largest retailers and manufacturers of incense sticks and prayer essentials with multiple offerings, strengthening our puja samagri portfolio, and expanding our presence across all forms of retail market, he said.

The company is expecting up to 25 per cent growth in sales this festive season ably dominated by its flagship PAN India brands Zed Black 3 in 1 incense sticks endorsed by legendary Indian cricketer M S Dhoni and Manthan Dhoop, Bamboo-less Dhoop Sticks and Manthan Sambrani Cups category promoted by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, the release said.

The company sells more than 15 lakh retail packs daily and processes over three crore incense sticks every day.

Zed Black today is one of the top three agarbatti manufacturers in the country.

The company also has a strong global footprint with exports to 40-plus countries like the USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia and more in six continents, it added.

