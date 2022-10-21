Left Menu

Write to PM for removal of GST on handloom: Minister

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries on Friday told weavers in the State to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove 5 per cent GST on handlooms.

Speaking at Padmashali (weavers) Athmeeya Sammelanam, the Minister said during the last eight years the TRS government spent Rs 5,752 crore for the handloom sector and none of the previous regimes spent more than 10 per cent of it.

“I am writing a letter to the Prime Minister asking the Centre to remove the five percent GST on handlooms. I urge the weavers also to write letters to the Prime Minister in lakhs so the Centre may remove the tax,” he said.

Telangana is the only State in the country that gives 40 per cent subsidy on yarn, he claimed.

Rama Rao said the State released Rs 100 crore to 26,000 weavers as advance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister alleged there was no response from the Centre when asked to set up a national textile research institute, a handloom export promotion council, and an institute of handloom technology.

He said over 40,000 weavers have enrolled themselves in the Netenna Bima scheme launched by the State government under which Rs 5 lakh as insurance coverage would be provided.

He urged the weavers to enroll themselves if they have not yet.

