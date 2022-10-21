Left Menu

NCST issues arrest warrant against Dhar collector on complaint by villagers about stone crusher

Updated: 21-10-2022 19:24 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued an arrest warrant against Dhar collector Dr Pankaj Jain after he failed to appear before the panel in connection with a case of ill-effects on local residents and the environment caused by a private stone crusher in the Madhya Pradesh district, an official said on Friday.

The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday and the NCST has asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police (DGP) to execute it by October 26.

''The arrest warrant was issued after Jain failed to appear before the NCST on October 14 despite being summoned by the commission,'' the official said.

Residents of Junapani in Dhar district, some 65 kilometres from Indore, had approached the NCST alleging a stone crusher being operated by a Haryana-based company near the village illegally was affecting their health, crops and domestic animals, and was also polluting the air.

They had alleged the district administration was not listening to their complaint.

Taking cognizance of the villagers' complaint, the NCST had directed the Dhar district administration to evaluate the damage caused to people and the environment and accordingly give appropriate compensation to affected persons.

