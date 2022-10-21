Reliance Q2 hit by windfall profit tax
- Country:
- India
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a flattish net profit for the September quarter after a newly introduced windfall profit tax dented mainstay oil earnings.
The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated profit of Rs 13,656 crore during July-September - the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year - compared to Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a stock exchange filing.
The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
The group's retail and telecom businesses saved the day with bumper earnings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's
- Reliance Industries Ltd