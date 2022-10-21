Left Menu

JSW Steel reports Rs 915 crore net loss in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,179 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to BSE.

However, total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 41,966 crore from Rs 33,449 crore in the same period a year ago.

In a statement, the company said its crude steel production was at 4.95 Million Tonnes (MT), 21 per cent higher compared to the year ago period.

The production of saleable steel rose 32 per cent to 5.01 MT.

JSW Steel said the expansion of its Vijaynagar plant is progressing well with civil works underway at the site.

The company also said that India remains a bright spot amidst a challenging global economic backdrop, and is expected to be the fastest growing major economy in the world. The government is focused on building infrastructure. The residential real estate is seeing continued strength with strong sales and new launches, it added.PTI ABI RAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

