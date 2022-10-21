Amsterdam Schiphol airport names Sondag interim CEO after summer chaos

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport said on Friday it had appointed Ruud Sondag, former chief executive of Dutch utility Eneco, as its interim CEO, following the resignation last month of his predecessor Dick Benschop after months of chaos at the airport. In a statement, Schiphol says Sondag's appointment will be effective on Nov. 1 and will last until Aug. 31.

Passengers at Schiphol have faced long lines for security checks over the summer due to a shortage of workers, causing many travellers to miss their flight. "The procedure to find a definitive successor was started by the supervisory board immediately after Dick Benschop announced his resignation. This process obviously takes some time and will naturally continue," Schiphol airport said.

"This process obviously takes some time and will naturally continue (...) the supervisory board considers it desirable to quickly appoint an interim CEO (...) whose priority is to swiftly bring the operational processes at Schiphol up to the level that passengers and airlines are entitled to expect."

