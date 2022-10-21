Left Menu

Amsterdam Schiphol airport names Sondag interim CEO after summer chaos

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport said on Friday it had appointed Ruud Sondag, former chief executive of Dutch utility Eneco, as its interim CEO, following the resignation last month of his predecessor Dick Benschop after months of chaos at the airport.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:15 IST
Amsterdam Schiphol airport names Sondag interim CEO after summer chaos
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport said on Friday it had appointed Ruud Sondag, former chief executive of Dutch utility Eneco, as its interim CEO, following the resignation last month of his predecessor Dick Benschop after months of chaos at the airport. In a statement, Schiphol says Sondag's appointment will be effective on Nov. 1 and will last until Aug. 31.

Passengers at Schiphol have faced long lines for security checks over the summer due to a shortage of workers, causing many travellers to miss their flight. "The procedure to find a definitive successor was started by the supervisory board immediately after Dick Benschop announced his resignation. This process obviously takes some time and will naturally continue," Schiphol airport said.

"This process obviously takes some time and will naturally continue (...) the supervisory board considers it desirable to quickly appoint an interim CEO (...) whose priority is to swiftly bring the operational processes at Schiphol up to the level that passengers and airlines are entitled to expect."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022