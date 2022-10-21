Cash-strapped Mizoram yet to receive its Rs 3,000 crore due from Centre: CM

Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that cash-strapped Mizoram has not yet received its due of over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre.

Addressing a conference of Mizoram Civil Service Association (MCSA), he said the state is facing a financial crisis due to several reasons, including the pandemic and non-receipt of funds from the Centre.

''Due to the pandemic, we did not receive funds amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre. However, amid pandemic and financial crisis, we are fortunate to proceed towards what we are today. We have to effectively utilise and mobilise our resources to sustain ourselves,'' he said. The chief minister also laid emphasis on the importance of sincerity and honesty.

''Good governance and administration are required for the development of a country or state. Government employees should also work diligently and sincerely with a desire to develop their state,'' he said.

A change in perspective is required to effectively exploit the state's natural resources such as vast tracts of forest land, favourable climate and sufficient rainfall for economic development, he said.

