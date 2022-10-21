Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2055 hours: DEL77 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex extends gains for sixth day; Axis Bank zooms 9 pc post Q2 show Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty defied gravity for the sixth session on the trot on Friday as healthy corporate earnings and fresh foreign fund inflows offset negative cues from global markets.

DEL93 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 9 paise to close at 82.88 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee slipped 9 paise to close at 82.88 against the US dollar on Friday amid a strong greenback overseas.

DEL67 BIZ-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves fall USD 4.5 bln to USD 528.37 bln Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 4.50 billion to USD 528.37 billion for the week ended October 14, the RBI said on Friday.

DEL79 BIZ-RESULTS-RELIANCE Reliance Q2 hit by windfall profit tax New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a flattish net profit for the September quarter after a newly introduced windfall profit tax dented mainstay oil earnings. DCM70 BIZ-GOOGLE-CCI Will review Competition Commission's decision to evaluate next steps: Google on Rs 1,338 cr penalty order New Delhi: Google on Friday said it will review Competition Commission's (CCI) decision to impose a Rs 1,338 crore penalty for alleged anti-competitive practice, and termed the order a ''major setback'' for Indian consumers and businesses.

DCM21 BIZ-EXCHANGES-MUHURAT BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour ''muhurat trading'' on Diwali New Delhi: Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on Monday, marking the beginning of a new Samvat 2079 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.

DCM68 BIZ-NCLAT-JET AIRWAYS NCLAT directs Jet Airways' new owner to clear unpaid provident fund, gratuity dues New Delhi: Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Friday directed Jet Airways' new owner - Jalan-Kalrock consortium - to pay the unpaid provident fund and gratuity dues of employees of the carrier, which is going to restart its operation.

DCM62 BIZ-LD SAUDI-INDIA Oil production cut: Saudi minister says OPEC+ doing right job to ensure stable market New Delhi: OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Friday defended the oil cartel and its partners' decision to cut crude oil production, saying they were doing the right job to ensure a stable and sustainable market.

DCM78 BIZ-LD RESULTS-HUL HUL Q2 net profit rises 22.2 pc to Rs 2,670 cr; revenue up 16.4 pc at Rs 15,253 cr New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Friday reported a 22.19 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,670 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly helped by volume growth and market gains.

DCM22 BIZ-GST-EXTENSION Govt extends deadline for filing September GST return till Oct 21 New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for filing GST returns for the month of September by a day to October 21, the CBIC said on Friday.

DCM8 BIZ-IPO-DCX SYSTEMS DCX Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 197-207/share New Delhi: DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, on Friday announced a price band of Rs 197 to Rs 207 per share for its Rs 500-crore initial public offering (IPO).

DEL61 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 372; silver declines Rs 799 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 372 to Rs 50,139 per 10 grams on Friday amid a decline in the yellow metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

