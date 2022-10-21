Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan

Thousands of protesters marching in the Sudanese capital Khartoum faced tear gas on Friday as they demonstrated against an almost year-long military coup amid efforts to come to a political settlement.

Sudan has slid further into political and economic turmoil since the Oct. 25, 2021 coup, but political parties said this week that discussions had begun, supported by international facilitators, to reach an agreement to form a new civilian government. Many of the protesters marching on Friday, however, rejected the settlement, carrying signs reading "No Compromise" and chanting "No negotiation, no partnership with killers".

At least 117 people have been killed by security forces in the anti-coup protests. Military leaders have said investigations into the deaths are in place. Security forces, deployed heavily in central Khartoum, were seen firing tear gas and chasing protesters about one kilometre away from the airport. Tear gas was also fired at marchers across the Nile in Omdurman, and an injured protester was seen being carried away.

Other protests took place in the neighbouring town of Bahri, as well as across the country in Nyala, Atbara, and Gadaref, among other cities. The protests, falling on the anniversary of a 1964 uprising, were called for by the neighbourhood resistance committees that have rejected talks with the military, as well as the political parties currently engaged in discussions.

Protesters of all ages could be seen marching on the capital's Airport Road, carrying speakers and hanging posters. Others burned tires to block off roads. "This revolution will continue, we refuse any compromise," said Jamal Salah, a 36-year-old protester.

