Reliance to demerge financial services unit; to list Jio Financial Services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:13 IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday said it will demerge its financial services arm and list it on the stock exchanges.
In a statement, the firm said Reliance shareholders will be issued one equity share of Jio Financial Services (JFS) for every share they hold in the firm.
