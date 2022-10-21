Left Menu

Plutus Wealth Management sells 1.84 pc stake in CSB Bank for Rs 74 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:21 IST
Plutus Wealth Management sells 1.84 pc stake in CSB Bank for Rs 74 cr
Plutus Wealth Management on Friday divested a 1.84 per cent stake in private lender CSB Bank for over Rs 74 crore through an open market transaction.

In the bulk deal data available with BSE, Plutus Wealth Management sold 32 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.84 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 233 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 74.56 crore.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund picked up a little over 31 lakh shares of the company at the same price.

CSB Bank's shares closed 6.89 per cent lower at Rs 233 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

