Ghana says talks with IMF in Washington successful, agreement expected by year-end

Ghana's finance ministry on Friday said a clear path towards the final details of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme has been agreed upon by both parties, with the goal of reaching a staff-level agreement by the end of the year.

"Negotiations will continue, with the IMF mission team expected in Accra in the next few weeks," it said in a statement.

