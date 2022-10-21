Ghana says talks with IMF in Washington successful, agreement expected by year-end
Ghana's finance ministry on Friday said a clear path towards the final details of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme has been agreed upon by both parties, with the goal of reaching a staff-level agreement by the end of the year.
"Negotiations will continue, with the IMF mission team expected in Accra in the next few weeks," it said in a statement.
