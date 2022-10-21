Govt plans to start cruise services on Yamuna river

The government plans to start cruise services on the Yamuna river, a top official of UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad said on Friday. An order has been placed with Cochin Shipyard by the Union government for two cruises. These cruises will be handed over to the Parishad, its chief executive officer Nagendra Pratap said.

According to officials, the cruise service will commence from Jugal Ghat Vrindavan and terminate at 'Vasudeo Vatika' adjacent to Gokul barrage, with halts at various points. Under the scheme, more than half a dozen jetties would be developed for the 22 km journey from Vrindavan to Gokul, they added.

The officials said the Union government is also developing similar river transport in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

