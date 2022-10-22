MP: 14 killed, more than 35 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Rewa
- India
Fourteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured after a bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.
The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday, he said. ''The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi ghati area,'' Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.
''Fourteen persons were killed in the accident, which left more than 35 others injured,'' he said.
On being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sogahi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.
Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar town, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
