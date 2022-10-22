Left Menu

Deeply saddened: President Murmu on bus accident in MP

Fifteen people were killed and more than 35 injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewas Teonthar town on Friday night, according to officials.I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of many passengers due to the accident of a bus going to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and offered her condolences to the bereaved family members.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 35 injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa's Teonthar town on Friday night, according to officials.

''I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of many passengers due to the accident of a bus going to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

The majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the festival of Diwali.

