Left Menu

MP: Four killed, three injured after jeep rams into pole in Shajapur

The speeding jeep rammed into a pole killing four of its occupants on the spot and injuring three others, Akodia police station in-charge Narendra Kushwaha said.The injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital in Shujalpur, he said.The deceased have been identified as Pavan Hada 30, Babloo Kanjar 30, Gajendra Singh Thakur 38 and Daulat Singh Mewada 50, the official said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway, the official said.

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 22-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 13:26 IST
MP: Four killed, three injured after jeep rams into pole in Shajapur
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and three injured after their jeep rammed into a pole in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Bolai-Akodia road near Palsavad Jod around 3 am, an official said. The speeding jeep rammed into a pole killing four of its occupants on the spot and injuring three others, Akodia police station in-charge Narendra Kushwaha said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital in Shujalpur, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Pavan Hada (30), Babloo Kanjar (30), Gajendra Singh Thakur (38) and Daulat Singh Mewada (50), the official said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022