Aster MIMS collaborates with Medtronic to amplify access to stroke care for patients in Kerala

Calicut (Kerala) [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aster MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode and India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced their partnership to build a comprehensive program for stroke patients in Kerala. The program involves a hub and spoke model wherein, Aster MIMS will build a network of identified hospitals in and around Calicut and provide them with teleconsultation support and resources to mobilize stroke patients who are at a critical stage and in urgent need of therapy.

As part of the partnership, Medtronic will be providing education and training support to the identified hospitals along with awareness tools and technologies to manage stroke. The partnership is aimed towards addressing accessibility and awareness of stroke, and its management. The program aims to create a strong network of healthcare centers that work in close collaboration with Aster MIMS to elevate stroke care in Kerala

In India, nearly 1.18 million patients are affected by stroke each year of which 68-80 per cent of the strokes are ischemic (i.e., blood clot in the brain).1,2 Stroke is a medical emergency during which the blood flow is blocked to the brain. The most important course of treatment is to remove the block in the brain as soon as possible- and must be done within 24 hours from the onset of symptoms. There are two ways to remove the block in the brain - IV thrombolysis (administering clot-dissolving medicine) and mechanical thrombectomy (physically removing the clot).

"Due to lack of stroke ready centers, most patients do not get these treatments on time. The aim of our partnership with Medtronic is to support patients who may be affected by stroke and are not aware of the symptoms and criticality of the treatment window. Aster MIMS is a comprehensive stroke care center, and our team is available 24x7 to treat stroke. Through this hub and spoke model, we want to extend our expertise to more patients in and around Kerala," said Dr Jacob P.Alapatt, HoD and Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Aster MIMS, Calicut.

"Although current clinical practice guidelines recommend the use of mechanical thrombectomy for stroke management, patient utilization remains low in India. While more than 2.7 lakhs patients are eligible for mechanical thrombectomy each year, fewer than 1500 or ~0.5 per cent are treated with it.3The program is designed to break down barriers to treatment and standardize patient care pathways -- to reduce the overall burden of stroke. Through our partnership with Aster MIMS, we aim to increase access to life-saving therapies for more patients in India," said Madan Krishnan, Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic India. As per the hub and spoke model, Aster MIMS will be the centralized hub, connecting other hospitals in different sectors with the help of advanced technologies. If a patient with stroke symptoms visits one of the network hospitals (spokes), their scan and other vitals will be passed on to team of experts at Aster MIMS for further evaluation.

The subsequent treatment and medication would be advised accordingly. The condition of the patient will be continuously assessed through telemedicine. There will be 24-hour service of multiple neuro-interventional surgeons for conducting mechanical thrombectomy. For Medtronic, the partnership with Aster MIMS for holistic stroke management is the first in the series. The aim is to leverage partnerships across India that can help in advancing care to more patients even in smaller towns.

"To provide our patients with advanced and efficient treatment methods, we've partnered with Medtronic earlier. With the new partnership, Aster MIMS will be able to offer a comprehensive stroke treatment program for patients in Kerala. We are pleased to be able to offer patients in Kerala and across India such advanced healthcare technologies and therapies," said Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals-Kerala & Oman. Madan Krishnan - Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic India, Farhan Yasin - Regional Director - Aster Kerala and Oman Cluster, Dr Jacob Alappatt - HOD & Senior Consultant - Neurosurgery, Aster MIMS Calicut, Dr Abraham Mammen - CMS & HOD Pediatrics Surgery, Dr Noufal Basheer - Dy.CMS& Senior Consultant, Dr Abdurehiman KP, Senior Consultant and Head of Neurology, Dr Ashraf V V, Senior Consultant and Director, Neurology attended the press conference.

** References

1. Banerjee TK, Das SK. Fifty years of stroke researches in India. Ann Indian Acad Neurol. 2016;19(1):1-8. doi:10.4103/0972-2327.168631 2. GBD 2016 Stroke Collaborators. Global, regional, and national burden of stroke, 1990-2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016. Lancet Neurol. 2019;18(5):439-458. doi:10.1016/S1474-4422(19)30034-1

3. Sundar K, Panwar A, Yagaval DR, Huded V, Sylaja PN. Mission Thrombectomy 2020 (MT2020)--India's Biggest Healthcare Challenge Yet. J Stroke Med. 2020;3(2):62-71. doi:10.1177/2516608520984276 This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

