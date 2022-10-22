Assam Rifles organises North East Seminar-2022

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 22 (ANI/PNN): The Assam Rifles organised its annual North East Seminar with the theme "Future Ready Manipur - Looking Beyond Ethnicity & Insurgency" at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, on Oct 19, 2022. Distinguished and eminent practitioners from varied fields, such as diplomats, administrators, journalists and people's representatives, constituted the panellists. Lt Gen P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles, while welcoming civil dignitaries and senior officers of Security Forces and Police, highlighted the complex dynamics of Manipur and challenges for all stakeholders in Government machinery and delivered the Keynote address.

N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Special address. The event was witnessed by all strata of society, including Government officials, traders, and representatives of CSOs, faculties and students of Manipur University, NCC cadets & Sainik School students.

The North East Seminar is an initiative of Assam Rifles undertaken annually to exchange ideas and views and share the perspective of diverse stakeholders in the region. The initiative was undertaken in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Manipur University and Assam Rifles for restoring peace & ushering in prosperity in the North East. The event was conducted in two Sessions. Jaideep Saikia chaired the first plenary session on the topic "The Troubled Neighbour - Turbulent Myanmar: Implications and impact", wherein the esteemed panellists analysed recent developments and trends in Myanmar on the ethnic, diplomatic, strategic and economic fronts. The panellists of the first session included Gautam Mukhopadhaya, former Ambassador to Myanmar, H K Jain, a Myanmar expert and Yudhvir Shahrawat, former Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India.

Dr Alex Waterman of Leeds University, United Kingdom, also delivered a virtual talk on the impact of the "Naga Peace Process in Manipur". The second plenary session was chaired by veteran Lt Gen K H Singh (Retd) on the topic "Past v/s Future: Shedding the Historical Baggage in Manipur". Education Minister Th Basanta Singh and renowned journalists Subir Bhaumik and Pradip Phanjoubam also enlightened the audience on the roadmap for a peaceful and prosperous future in Manipur.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)