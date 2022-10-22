APAR Industries' Latest TVC Campaign "The APAR Magic of SonuSood"

Featuring APAR Anushakti wires, powered by e-beam technology Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) APAR Industries Limited is proud to share the company’s 1st ever television commercial with its brand Ambassador Mr.SonuSood, endorsing the company’s range of electrical wires powered by e-beam technology. The campaign builds on the ‘ever-happy-to-help’ persona of SonuSood. Kittu, a young boy in Kerala, faces a short-circuit problem at home due to the electrical wires burning out. He messages Mr.Sood to send him APAR electrical wires, and the actor happily obliges. Our star product APAR Anushakti travels from Sonu to Kittu through a beautiful scenic route. On the release of the campaign Mr. Kushal Desai, Chairman and Managing Director of APAR Industries said, “SonuSood is known to give his best to solve problems for those in need, providing resources or security and even saving people's lives. Similarly, APAR brings APAR Anushakti wires to provide the nation with wires which can save lives and address the need of the hour, providing sustainable, superior, long-life wiring for the rapidly growing energy demands of the nation. What’s more of course is, Sonu comes to the rescue with positive, light-hearted charisma, as he always does.” “APAR has a growing network across India. Our TVC is rolling out initially in Kerala and through social media and digital outreach and on-ground activations, ‘isstaarkishakti’, will spread across Gujrat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Assam and West Bengal in the coming months. APAR Anushakti is gaining rapid acceptance and is becoming the wire of choice for customers,” added Ms.Gaurangi Desai, Head - Branding at APAR. Presenting APAR Anushakti wires with amazing durability of 50 years of life and incompatible quality. Witness the magic of Mr.SonuSood on: YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram & Twitter. Links for the ad in other languages: Hindi | Gujarati | Kannada | Telugu | Tamil | Malayalam About APAR Industries Limited Founded in 1958, APAR Industries Limited is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers. Backed by innovative products and seamless service the company has become a trusted brand among major transformer OEMs, power utilities, EPC majors, automotive OEMs and telecommunication companies globally. The company is poised to continuously develop new products and solutions for its customers, equipped with technologically advanced R&D centres, 8 manufacturing locations in India and 1 in Sharjah (UAE), to deliver tomorrow’s solutions today. For more details visit www.apar.com.

For regular updates follow APAR Industries Limited on: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)