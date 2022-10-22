Left Menu

Flight carrying Boris Johnson lands at London's Gatwick airport

A flight believed to be carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. Sky News reported that Johnson was on the plane back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime minister after Liz Truss quit last week. Reuters could not verify if Johnson was on the plane.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:58 IST
Boris Johnson Image Credit: Twitter (@BorisJohnson)
Reuters could not verify if Johnson was on the plane. According to Flightradar24 data, the British Airways flight he is believed to be on, BA2156, was the most tracked flight on the website with 6,800 people viewing it at 0910 GMT. The plane was also shown landing at the Gatwick airport on Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

