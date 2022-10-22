Left Menu

Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.59 crore at Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:52 IST
Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.59 crore at Mangaluru airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 3,124.54 gm of 24 carat purity gold valued at over Rs 1.59 crore from October 8 to 21.

The gold valued at Rs 1,59,66,883 was seized from five male passengers who arrived from Dubai, a customs release here said Saturday.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi like concealment in the paste powder form mixed with solid gum inside jeans, trousers and inner wears worn by the passengers.

Concealing the gold in the rectum and through towels dipped into some solution containing gold were other means of smuggling, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022