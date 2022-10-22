Left Menu

Three killed in accident in UP's Hamirpur

Three persons were killed and four others injured in an accident near Maudaha intersection on Kabrai Sagar Road here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when a small matador collided head-on with a dumper, Maudaha police station SHO Bharat Kumar said Of the seven people travelling in the matador, two died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The rest suffered serious injuries, Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakhanlal (35), Pawan (29) and Rahul (19). The driver of the dumper fled after the accident, but the police have confiscated the vehicle, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and offered his condolences, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

