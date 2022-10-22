Scientist R Vishnu Prassad felicitated with ET Global Indian Leader Award 2022

New Delhi (India), October 22 (ANI/PNN): The world belongs to those who shape it. And however uncertain the world may feel at a given moment, the reassuring reality seems to be that each new generation creates new technologies that take the world to the next level. "Leading through Innovation." That is what the brilliant Young Scientist and Founder, R Vishnu Prassad, said about his Vishnu Prasad Research Centre.

What started as one research department in 2018 has now led to the development of 18 R & D departments such as Agriculture, IIoT, Defence, Transportation, Solar, Software, Robotics, Material Sciences, Fuels, Meditech, Water, Consumer Electronics, Sustainability, Virtual Reality, Aerospace, Construction, Waste Recycling, Education and Genetics. We, as a team, have acquired 69 Patents and made 120 Inventions. As of March 2022, VPRC has five labs worldwide and has 45+ people working at its prestigious institutions as professors, researchers & scientists from Israel, Germany, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, Japan & China.

Speaking to the Young Scientist awarded as Global Indian Leader in 2022, he said, "technology impacts people's lives irrespective of where they live. From villages to cities, technology improves the quality of life. Be it any field, from medicine to education; technology has a strong foot. To my dismay, technological advancements have made it accessible only to the rich. When I brainstormed about making technology available for all humans, I realized that it leads to scalability if the technology is affordable. Then this became the idea behind our VPRC's R & D department".

Asking more about his inventions, he said, " I see water scarcity as a significant threat to humankind. The impacts of changing climates are also making water more unpredictable. To do our bit for the sustainability of water management, our R & D team invented an Air to Water generator, which generates water through the air and an Advanced Water purification system where wastewater can be recycled and reused. When asked about his future research plans, he said, "VPRC is in the process of building a sophisticated multi-specialized R & D Lab in India. I'm looking forward to it as it is also set to provide vast employment opportunities for many people."

When asked the scientist for advice for students who are into science, he said, "Being an ardent follower of Thomas Edison, I believe good imagination takes a person a long way. Keep imagining as it paves the way to inventions". This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)