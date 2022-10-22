Left Menu

Costa Rica search underway for missing plane carrying five Germans

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:20 IST
Costa Rica search underway for missing plane carrying five Germans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Costa Rica

Costa Rica's coast guard and police were searching on Saturday for a plane with five German citizens on board which lost contact along the Caribbean coast, the country's security minister said.

Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night about a missing plane, chartered for a private flight, which was en route from Mexico to Costa Rica's Limon airport, Security Minister Jorge Torres said in a video.

"The aircraft lost communication with the control tower near the Barra de Parismina (a few minutes from Limon) and we immediately activated the protocol with the Coast Guard and Air Surveillance Service," Torres said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022