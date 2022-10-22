Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: 10-year-old Nigerian boy reunited with kin after failing to alight from suburban train

A 10-year-old Nigerian boy who had come to Maharashtra with his mother, sibling and caretaker was reunited with his kin after failing to alight from a suburban local train in Navi Mumbais Vashi station and losing his way thereafter, a railway police official said on Saturday.The incident happened on Thursday and the boy, who is mentally unwell, was spotted at Mankhurd station after his mother approached police, the Vashi railway police station official said.The boy, his mother, sibling and caretaker were travelling on a Harbour Line local.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:37 IST
Navi Mumbai: 10-year-old Nigerian boy reunited with kin after failing to alight from suburban train
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old Nigerian boy who had come to Maharashtra with his mother, sibling and caretaker was reunited with his kin after failing to alight from a suburban local train in Navi Mumbai's Vashi station and losing his way thereafter, a railway police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday and the boy, who is mentally unwell, was spotted at Mankhurd station after his mother approached police, the Vashi railway police station official said.

''The boy, his mother, sibling and caretaker were travelling on a Harbour Line local. While the others managed to get down at Vashi station, he could not and from thereon lost his way. After we were alerted, we passed the message to all police stations in Mumbai suburban railway area and a team spotted him at Mankhurd station,'' he said.

The child was reunited with his mother, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022