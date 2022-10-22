ICICI Bank Q2 Net jumps 31% on core income growth; sets aside Rs 1,500 cr to battle global volatilities

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 31.43 per cent jump in its September quarter consolidated profit at Rs 8,007 crore, helped by a steady growth in core business and also a dip in money set aside for bad loans.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender reported a 37.14 per cent jump in September quarter net profit at Rs 7,557.84 crore, as against Rs 5,510.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's core net interest income grew by 26 per cent to Rs 14,707 crore in the reporting quarter, helped by a 23 per cent loan growth and a 0.30 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.31 per cent.

The non-interest income excluding treasury income increased 17 per cent to Rs 5,139 crore, while there was a treasury loss of Rs 85 crore in the reporting quarter as against gains of Rs 397 crore in the year-ago period. Like many other lenders in the system, the bank's deposit growth at 12 per cent was trailing the loan growth by a wide margin.

Its executive director Sandeep Batra told reporters that the bank does not see the slower deposit growth as a constraint to its growth ambitions given its comfortable liquidity covers.

He, however, also said that the deposit growth will have a bearing on the advances growth. On the loan growth front, retail advances grew by 25 per cent, business banking was up 43 per cent, small and medium enterprises having a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore saw a 27 per cent jump while wholesale banking was up by 23 per cent.

Batra said the growth in wholesale banking came largely from working capital lending, and added that the bank had a de-growth in its overseas book which now occupies 4 per cent of the overall pie.

The provisions improved to Rs 1,644.52 crore as against Rs 2,713.48 crore in the year-ago period, but were up when compared with the Rs 1,143.82 crore in the June quarter.

The current provisions included Rs 1,500 crore set aside as contingency provisions towards any likely impact of the global volatility like recession in some markets, high inflation, rate hikes, commodity prices rising, geopolitical tensions, and their second round impact on India, Batra said.

This is the second consecutive quarter that the bank has set aside the additional provisions after the Rs 1,050 crore in the preceding June quarter. Batra said the overall quantum of such contingent provisions has risen to Rs 10,000 crore now.

On the NIM front, Batra said ICICI Bank benefitted by way of a widening of profitability because increase in lending rates was faster than the hikes on the deposit rates, but added that eventually the cost of liabilities will catch up to assets. He did not offer any outlook on the same.

He said nearly half of the loan book is linked to external benchmarks like repo rate, wherein an increase in the policy rates automatically gets transmitted into the rate paid by the bank's borrowers.

From an asset quality perspective, the bank witnessed fresh slippages of Rs 4,300 crore which included Rs 3,658 crore coming from the retail advances front, while corporate contributed Rs 708 crore. The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.19 per cent as against 3.41 per cent three months ago and 4.82 per cent in the year-ago period.

Its overall capital adequacy stood at a comfortable 16.93 per cent and Batra said it does not have any plans of raising fresh equity capital.

Meanwhile, in an exchange filing, the bank said its board has unanimously agreed on a three-year extension for current managing director and chief executive Sandeep Bakhshi beyond October 3, 2023, when his current term ends.

Among the subsidiaries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance witnessed a fall in profit to Rs 199 crore from Rs 445 crore in the year-ago period, while ICICI Lombard General Insurance saw a 32 per cent growth to Rs 591 crore. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company saw a 6 per cent increase to Rs 406 crore and ICICI Securities' net declined to Rs 300 crore from Rs 351 crore.

The bank scrip had closed 2.13 per cent up at Rs 907.15 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as against gains of 0.18 per cent on the benchmark.

