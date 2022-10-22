IRCTC 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' from Gorakhpur drawing good response: Official

After the successful conduct of package trips on the Ramayana circuit and from Gorakhpur to the popular religious sites of Mahakaleshwar and Dwarka, the railways' catering arm IRCTC is getting good response to its planned trip from the Uttar Pradesh city to Tirupati, Rameshwaram and other parts of south India, an official said on Saturday.

The ''Dakshin Bharat Yatra'' will commence from Gorakhpur on November 14 and will end on November 22, Ajit Kumar Sinha, Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC, Lucknow, told reporters.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways.

Giving details, Sinha said starting from Gorakhpur, the ''Swadeshi Darshan Tourist Train'' to south India will travel through Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ranigunta (Tirupati), Rameshwaram, Madurai and Kurnool city (Malikarjun Jyotirlinga) before returning to the starting point on November 22.

The package tariff of the tour in the sleeper class is Rs 17,640 per adult person, including GST, he said.

As part of the conducted tour, the passengers would be provided stay as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The trip is getting good response as around 337 people have registered themselves for it, he said.

Only vegetarian food will be served as part of the trip besides there would be security on the train, he added.

Travel insurance is included in the package.

On the cancellation policy, he said Rs 250 per passenger will be deducted up to 15 days excluding departure date.

The deduction will be 25 per cent of the package cost 8-14 days excluding departure date, 50 per cent 4-7 days excluding departure date and no return will be given if the booking is cancelled in less than four days.

IRCTC had successfully conducted package tour on the Ramayana circuit in June this year.

Originating from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi, the special train covered a distance of approximately 8,000 km between India and Nepal on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit covering prominent places such as Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).

Another trip from Gorakhpur to Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Omkareshwar and Somnath in Gujarat starting from October 15 ended on October 22.

Sinha said IRCTC has also launched domestic air package tour to Andaman. International air package to Singapore and Malaysia, Thailand and Nepal are also in the the itinerary of the IRCTC for November and December this year.

