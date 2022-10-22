Left Menu

Costa Rican authorities find wreckage believed to be from plane carrying five Germans

Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage on Saturday believed to be from a plane carrying five German citizens which lost contact along the Caribbean coast. The wreckage was located early on Saturday morning about 17 miles (28 kilometers) from the country's Limon airport, Costa Rica's deputy security minister said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 19:51 IST
Costa Rican authorities find wreckage believed to be from plane carrying five Germans

Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage on Saturday believed to be from a plane carrying five German citizens which lost contact along the Caribbean coast.

The wreckage was located early on Saturday morning about 17 miles (28 kilometers) from the country's Limon airport, Costa Rica's deputy security minister said. Authorities had not yet located any bodies or survivors. Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night about the missing plane, chartered for a private flight, which was en route from Mexico to Costa Rica's Limon airport, Security Minister Jorge Torres said earlier.

The aircraft had lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina, a few minutes from Limon, according to Torres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022