Left Menu

Costa Rica authorities find wreckage believed to be from plane carrying German entrepreneur

Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage earlier Saturday about 17 miles (28 km) from Limon airport believed to be from a private plane carrying Schaller, the founder of Germany's McFit gym chain, and some members of his family. Schaller, 53, was traveling with other Germans including a 44-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and two minors.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:45 IST
Costa Rica authorities find wreckage believed to be from plane carrying German entrepreneur

German entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, known for his line of fitness studios, was among the passengers on a plane believed to have crashed in Costa Rica, authorities from the Central American country said on Saturday. Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage earlier Saturday about 17 miles (28 km) from Limon airport believed to be from a private plane carrying Schaller, the founder of Germany's McFit gym chain, and some members of his family.

Schaller, 53, was traveling with other Germans including a 44-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and two minors. The pilot, 66, was a Swiss citizen, according to Costa Rica's security ministry. Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night about the missing plane, which was en route from Mexico to Limon, Security Minister Jorge Torres said earlier.

The aircraft had lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina, a few minutes from Limon, according to Torres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022