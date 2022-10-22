Left Menu

New arrival hall opened at Mangaluru Airport

With this, passenger arrivals will henceforth be handled at the new arrival hall and departures on the ground floor.This will reduce waiting time for arriving passengers reach the curb side to their respective mode of transport to their destinations. Departing passengers will enter the airport seamlessly from the ground floor, the release said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-10-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 21:41 IST
New arrival hall opened at Mangaluru Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday inaugurated a new arrival hall area on the lower ground floor for passengers use.

The first passengers who arrived at MIA today joined the airport team to light the auspicious lamp that was followed by cutting the ribbon to mark the occasion, a release from the MIA here said.

Passengers utilised the newly installed travellator to make their way to the arrival hall on the lower ground floor. They also had the option of using the convenient ramp beside it.

The airport has also installed a spacious lift for those passengers who prefer to descend to the arrival hall with their luggage trolleys. The lower ground floor has prepaid taxi counter, smoking lounge, baby care room and washrooms for comfort of passengers.

Dedication of the arrival hall and plaza, spread across 3,531 sq metre, will enhance smooth passenger flow. With this, passenger arrivals will henceforth be handled at the new arrival hall and departures on the ground floor.

This will reduce waiting time for arriving passengers reach the curb side to their respective mode of transport to their destinations. Departing passengers will enter the airport seamlessly from the ground floor, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022