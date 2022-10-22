Left Menu

Two empty compartments of Puri-Howrah Exp jump rail

There was no injury to anyone as the train was empty and was on way to Puri station for its journey to Howrah, he said. The mishap took place while the train was returning to Puri station in the evening, the official said.

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:47 IST
Two empty compartments of Puri-Howrah Express train jumped rail on Saturday while the train was on its way to Puri railway station, a railway official said. There was no injury to anyone as the train was empty and was on way to Puri station for its journey to Howrah, he said. He said the train after its arrival in the morning was sent to Malatipatpur station, about 9 km from Puri for cleaning and washing. The mishap took place while the train was returning to Puri station in the evening, the official said. Railway officers have rushed to the spot.

The departure of the train from Puri station for Howrah has been delayed due to the derailment, the official added.

