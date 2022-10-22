Left Menu

Man dies at Pune railway station, cops refute stampede rumours

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-10-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 23:41 IST
Man dies at Pune railway station, cops refute stampede rumours
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man died after he collapsed coughing at Pune railway station late Saturday evening, a police official said.

The man, who worked as a construction labourer and was reportedly suffering from tuberculosis, was to board the Pune-Danapur Express along with two friends, the official said.

''At 9pm, while entering platform number 1 through the security gate, Sajan Manjhi started coughing and collapsed outside the platform. He was taken to Sassoon general hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' Inspector Pramod Khopikar said.

Refuting rumours of a stampede-like situation at the station due to the Diwali rush of passengers, he said Manjhi died at least 200 metres away from the main platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
4
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022