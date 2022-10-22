Man dies at Pune railway station, cops refute stampede rumours
A 35-year-old man died after he collapsed coughing at Pune railway station late Saturday evening, a police official said.
The man, who worked as a construction labourer and was reportedly suffering from tuberculosis, was to board the Pune-Danapur Express along with two friends, the official said.
''At 9pm, while entering platform number 1 through the security gate, Sajan Manjhi started coughing and collapsed outside the platform. He was taken to Sassoon general hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' Inspector Pramod Khopikar said.
Refuting rumours of a stampede-like situation at the station due to the Diwali rush of passengers, he said Manjhi died at least 200 metres away from the main platform.
