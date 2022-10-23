Left Menu

Speeding Ferrari rams into road railing in Mumbai; no casualty

A speeding Ferrari car was damaged after it rammed into the railing of a road near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.No one was injured in the accident, which took place in the early hours of Friday, as its airbags immediately opened, a senior official said.The speeding luxury car rammed into the road railing in the Bandra police station limits. No other vehicle was hit in the incident, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:11 IST
Speeding Ferrari rams into road railing in Mumbai; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding Ferrari car was damaged after it rammed into the railing of a road near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the accident, which took place in the early hours of Friday, as its airbags immediately opened, a senior official said.

The speeding luxury car rammed into the road railing in the Bandra police station limits. No other vehicle was hit in the incident, he said. The driver of the car and its other occupants approached the Bandra police station to report the accident, following which a diary entry was made, he said. The luxury car, worth around Rs five crore, is registered in the name of a private company, the official added.

Earlier this month, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) had rammed into multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, resulting in the death of five persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022