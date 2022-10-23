J'khand PCB allows two-hour window for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, other festivals

In a bid to restrict air and noise pollution, the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) has issued an order, allowing bursting of firecrackers for two hours from 8 pm on Diwali, an official said on Sunday.

The two-hour window will also be applicable on Gurpurab, Chhat, Christmas and New Year, but the timings for commencement of firecracker bursting will vary, he said. The revellers will be allowed to burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and Gurpurab, and from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath festival. The same for Christmas and New Year will be 11.55 pm to 12.30 am, according to the board official.

JSPCB Member Secretary YK Das told PTI that air qualitylevel been found ''good or satisfactory this year'' in urban areas of all the districts in the state. The sale of crackers with less than the specified 125-decibel limit was allowed.

The Central Pollution Control Board categorises air quality index levels in the 0-50 range as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor' and 301-400 as 'very poor'.

The JSPCB, in its order, said that violation of it would invite legal action under section-188 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC) and section-37 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Meanwhile, the board has decided to measure noise pollution on Diwali night between 6 pm and 12 midnight at four locations in the state capital Ranchi.

Another board official said noise level will be tested at High Court, Doranda (silence zone), Ashok Nagar (residential area) and Albert Ekka and Kutchery Chowk (commercial area).

The board had measured the noise pollution on October 18 in the earmarked areas, and it found that 44 per cent rise from the permissible limit in silence zone ahead of the Diwali festival.

The pollution level has also increased in commercial and residential areas by 8 per cent and 22 per cent respectively as against the specified limit, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)