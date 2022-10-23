Left Menu

Goods train derails near Fatehpur in UP, rail traffic affected on Kanpur-Prayagraj section

The incident took place at around 1030 am, they said, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, said there was no loss of life or property in the incident.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:25 IST
Rail traffic was affected on Kanpur-Prayagraj section of the North Central Railway after 29 coaches of a goods train derailed at Ramwa station near Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place at around 10:30 am, they said, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, said there was no loss of life or property in the incident. The goods train carrying empty wagons were heading towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay station when the accident occurred, the officials said, adding that movement of 20 trains has been disrupted.

Upadhyay said that route of several trains have been diverted. Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi was diverted to DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor) route, while Amritsar-Patna (04076) express is also being operated on DFC route between Ruma and Sujatpur.

Upadhyay said the trains which are being diverted to DFC route include Mahananda Express, Sambhalpur-Jammu Tawi, Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Bhubaneshwar-Anand Vihar Terminal, Jogbani-Anand Vihar, and North East Express.

He said the work of restoration of the affected section is in progress and other senior officers are reaching the spot to oversee the work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

