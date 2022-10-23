MP bus accident: 10 victims were residents of UP's Balrampur, bodies of 7 brought back, says official

Ten of the 15 people killed in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh were residents of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh and the bodies of seven of them have been brought back, an official said on Sunday.

The process of bringing three others is underway. 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured when a bus collided with a trailer in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday. Rewa district superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin on Saturday said the incident took place at around 11.30 pm in Sohagi Ghati on National Highway-30 near Rewa. The bus was on its way from Hyderabad in Telangana to Gorakhpur, he said.

Bhasin said 12 people died on the spot, while two persons died on the way to the hospital and one passed away in Rewa hospital. Balrampur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ram Abhilash on Sunday said of those killed in the road mishaps 10 were residents of Balrampur district. The remaining bodies are likely to reach the district by late Sunday night, he said.

Most of the deceased and injured are labourers who worked in Hyderabad and were returning to their homes during the Diwali season, the ADM said.

He said on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, a Prayagraj ADM has been sent to Rewa for carrying out the relief and rescue work as a nodal officer. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed deep grief over the incident. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

