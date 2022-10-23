Left Menu

UP-bound bus carrying labourers home for Diwali overturns in MP's Guna district; 30 hurt

At least 30 passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a private bus carrying labourers to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali overturned on Sunday in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district, an official said. The bus was coming from Surat, the official said, adding that the accident occurred on the Guna bypass road, 6 km from the Guna district headquarters.The injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:49 IST
UP-bound bus carrying labourers home for Diwali overturns in MP's Guna district; 30 hurt
  • Country:
  • India

At least 30 passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a private bus carrying labourers to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali overturned on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, an official said. The bus was coming from Surat, the official said, adding that the accident occurred on the Guna bypass road, 6 km from the Guna district headquarters.

“The injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital. One of the four injured has been rushed to Gwalior for advanced health care,'' Guna Sub Divisional Magistrate Virendra Baghel told reporters. The SDM said the bus was headed towards Kanpur when it met with the accident at noon. According to some passengers, the driver of the bus was drunk and the vehicle was speeding. ''We will conduct a medical test of the driver who also sustained injuries to know if he was inebriated,'' Baghel said. He said the passengers claimed the bus had more than 100 passengers against its capacity of 52. Notably, a bus, mostly carrying labourers and going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, rammed into a trailer truck from behind on a mountain road at Sohagi Ghati in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, killing 15 people and injuring 40.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022