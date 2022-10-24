Left Menu

Korean Airlines overshoots Cebu runway, all 173 onboard safe

PTI | Manila | Updated: 24-10-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 01:53 IST
Korean Airlines overshoots Cebu runway, all 173 onboard safe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe but the airport was closed due to the stalled aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the Airbus A330 from Incheon city in South Korea overshot the runway at Mactan Island in Cebu province prompting the indefinite closure of the airport.

"All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel," the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.

At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, it said but did not immediately give other details like if the aircraft sustained any damage.

A statement from the South Korea-based airline said the plane attempted to land twice in poor weather, and on the third attempt overran the runway.

It said all passengers made an emergency evacuation via the aircraft's escape slides as local emergency workers were dispatched to the area. The airline said it's trying to find the cause of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022