Korean Airlines overshoots Cebu runway, all 173 onboard safe

A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe but the airport was closed due to the stalled aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the Airbus A330 from Incheon city in South Korea overshot the runway at Mactan Island in Cebu province prompting the indefinite closure of the airport.

"All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel," the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.

At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, it said but did not immediately give other details like if the aircraft sustained any damage.

A statement from the South Korea-based airline said the plane attempted to land twice in poor weather, and on the third attempt overran the runway.

It said all passengers made an emergency evacuation via the aircraft's escape slides as local emergency workers were dispatched to the area. The airline said it's trying to find the cause of the incident.

