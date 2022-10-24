Left Menu

Britain's Boots to recruit 10,000 workers for Christmas period

British health and beauty retailer Boots said on Monday it planned to recruit more than 10,000 temporary workers, as competition for staff for the Christmas trading period heats up. John Lewis said in August it would recruit 10,000 Christmas staff for its department stores, Waitrose supermarkets and online operations. As well as higher pay, retailers are offering other perks to attract and retain staff.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 04:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 04:32 IST
Britain's Boots to recruit 10,000 workers for Christmas period
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British health and beauty retailer Boots said on Monday it planned to recruit more than 10,000 temporary workers, as competition for staff for the Christmas trading period heats up. Boots, part of U.S. listed Walgreens Boots Alliance, said the jobs would be a combination of in-store roles across Britain and jobs at distribution centres in central England.

Britain's labour market is tight. Official data this month showed the rate of unemployment at its lowest since 1974 at 3.5%. A raft of companies have recently announced pay rises. The British arm of German discounter Aldi said this month it aimed to recruit 3,000 workers before the festive period. John Lewis said in August it would recruit 10,000 Christmas staff for its department stores, Waitrose supermarkets and online operations.

As well as higher pay, retailers are offering other perks to attract and retain staff. Boots is offering staff 45% off own brand products, while John Lewis is offering free meals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022