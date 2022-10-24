UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24

Left Menu

* JUPITER: British fund manager Jupiter said it is planning to scrap about a quarter of its product range as the struggling investment house restructures its operations. * OIL: Oil prices fell after China released much-delayed trade data which showed that demand in the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 10:43 IST
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.14% points on Monday. * ASOS: UK businessman Mike Ashley has built a stake of more than 5% in online fashion retailer Asos Plc, the Telegraph reported on Saturday .

* BOE: Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said bond purchases by the central bank in the days after the government's "mini-budget" fiscal plan last month to calm financial markets were "very targeted and temporary." * CHANNEL 4: British publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4 is exploring whether it could be acquired by a non-profit trust as an alternative to a commercial privatisation, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

* GOLDMAN SACHS: Goldman Sachs and a banker are drawing a line under a London lawsuit over the former employee's dismissal last year with no financial value attached to whistleblowing claims. * JUPITER: British fund manager Jupiter said it is planning to scrap about a quarter of its product range as the struggling investment house restructures its operations.

* OIL: Oil prices fell after China released much-delayed trade data which showed that demand in the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September. * GOLD: Gold prices slipped , having risen 1.8% in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed.

* METALS: Prices of base metals were broadly higher , as better-than-expected economic data from top metals consumer China raised hopes of stronger demand. * FTSE: UK's main equity indexes ended the week higher on Friday, supported by commodity stocks as hopes of smaller central bank rate hikes out of the world's largest economy offset woes on domestic political uncertainty.

