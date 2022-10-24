Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 12:17 IST
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.14% points on Monday.

* PEARSON: British education company Pearson said it was on track to meet its expectations for the year after nine months of strong trading led by an "outstanding" result in English language learning. * WELKIN CHINA :China-focused investment firm Welkin China Private Equity Limited said it will pause its $300 million London initial public offering (IPO) due to heightened market volatility amid rising recessionary fears.

* FRASERS: Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has increased its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss to 840 million pounds ($954 million). * BARCLAYS: Barclays PLC is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on Oct. 26.

* OIL: Oil prices slid more than 1% after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption. * GOLD: Gold prices slipped, having risen 1.8% in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed.

* METALS: Prices of base metals were broadly higher as better-than-expected economic data from top metals consumer China raised hopes of stronger demand. * FTSE: UK's main equity indexes ended the week higher on Friday, supported by commodity stocks as hopes of smaller central bank rate hikes out of the world's largest economy offset woes on domestic political uncertainty.

