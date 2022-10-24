Left Menu

European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes

Dutch technology investor Prosus lost about 10%, tracking weakness in Hong Kong tech giants, after Chinese President leader Xi Jinping's newly unveiled leadership team heightened fears that economic growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies. Flash readings of euro zone and UK business activity for October are due later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 12:55 IST
European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Monday, driven by hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 1.3% by 0708 GMT, with travel and leisure, retail and banking sectors leading the gains. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the Fed will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December.

However, UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 underperformed as the pound rose following news that Boris Johnson had withdrawn from the contest to become Britain's next prime minister, likely paving way for Rishi Sunak to become the leader. Meanwhile, Italian stocks rose 1.4% after Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday.

Among single stocks, Philips gained 1% after the Dutch medical equipment maker said it expected to scrap around 4,000 jobs as it tried to streamline its organisation. Dutch technology investor Prosus lost about 10%, tracking weakness in Hong Kong tech giants, after Chinese President leader Xi Jinping's newly unveiled leadership team heightened fears that economic growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

Flash readings of euro zone and UK business activity for October are due later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022