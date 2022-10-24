Euro zone yields fall on expectations of slower tightening

Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Monday on expectations that central banks might slow the pace of monetary tightening early next year. Yields dropped on Friday after a media report indicated that the Federal Reserve, which is set to approve another significant interest rate hike early next month, is shifting to a debate over how and when to slow the pace of future increases.

Analysts focused on this week's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting, which is widely expected to deliver a 75 basis points (bps) rate hike and additional measures to reduce excess liquidity, which might affect market rates. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, dropped by 5 bps to 2.39%. It hit its highest since August 2011 on Friday at 2.532%.

"Bunds have chances to extend the tentative stabilization", Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients. Euro area yields have risen on expectations of more issuance needs due to the potential for more national spending to support the countries' economies while the ECB keeps its hiking stance.

However, several analysts recently argued that an economic slowdown coupled with a peak in headline inflation early next year might support a pause in the ECB monetary tightening path. Euro zone business activity contracted at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October, according to a survey that added to evidence the bloc is entering a recession.

Analysts expect the ECB to raise rates by 75 bps on Thursday while changing rules in targeted longer-term financing operations (TLTRO) to reduce excess liquidity and hint at future quantitative tightening (QT) moves. "Even if a measured approach to QT is probably favoured, pulling all three levers at the same time is bound to increase already high systemic risk," ING analysts said.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 6 bps to 4.71%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened to 228 bps after Giorgia Meloni was named Italy's first woman prime minister and chose her cabinet team, setting her seal on the country's most right-wing government since World War Two.

The economy minister is Giancarlo Giorgetti, the minister of economic development in the government led by former ECB president Mario Draghi. Meloni wanted a technocrat and offered the post to ECB board member Fabio Panetta, but he turned her down.

Investors are watching British gilts which rallied after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to become prime minister, paving the way for former finance minister Rishi Sunak to win the leadership contest.

