Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that among the 10 most polluted cities in Asia, eight are from India and Delhi is not on the list.

Citing a media report, he said even though the capital hasn't won the war against pollution yet it is ''encouraging'' that Delhi ''isn't considered'' the world's most polluted city anymore.

''Some people have been asking - have we won the war against pollution and am I satisfied? Not at all. It is encouraging that we are no more world's most polluting city. ''It encourages us that we are on the right track. However, we have to become world's cleanest city. That's our goal,'' Kejriwal said. He said that while some years ago, Delhi was considered to be one of the ''most polluted cities in the world'', the situation has now ''improved.'' ''Among 10 most polluted cities in Asia, 8 are from India and Delhi not in the list. Some years back, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world. Not any more!,'' he said on Twitter tagging the report.

He said there is still ''a long way to go''.

''People of Delhi worked very hard. Today, we have improved a lot. While we have improved, its still a long way. We will continue working hard so that we find a place in the best cities of the world,'' Kejriwal said. ''We are committed to making Delhi the best city in the world,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

