Euro zone bond yields drop in cautious market ahead of ECB

Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Monday on investor expectations that central banks will slow the pace of monetary tightening early next year though caution remained ahead of this week's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. Bond yields dropped on Friday following a media report which flagged that the Federal Reserve is shifting to a debate over how and when to slow the pace of future rate increases.

Analysts focused on this week's ECB policy meeting, which is widely expected to deliver a 75 basis points (bps) rate hike and additional measures to reduce excess liquidity, which might affect market rates. "(The) market is cautious. No-one is willing to accelerate (further) bond buying ahead of the ECB policy meeting," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, rate strategist at UniCredit.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, dropped 10 bps to 2.33%. It hit its highest since August 2011 on Friday at 2.532% before the report on the Federal Reserve. "Bunds have chances to extend the tentative stabilization", Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

Euro area yields have risen on expectations of more issuance needs due to the potential for more national spending to support the countries' economies while the ECB keeps its hiking stance. However, several analysts recently argued that an economic slowdown coupled with a peak in headline inflation early next year might support a pause in the ECB's monetary policy tightening.

Euro zone business activity contracted at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October, according to a survey that added to evidence the bloc is entering a recession. Analysts expect the ECB to change rules in targeted longer-term financing operations (TLTRO) to reduce excess liquidity and hint at future quantitative tightening (QT) moves.

"Even if a measured approach to QT is probably favoured, pulling all three levers at the same time is bound to increase already high systemic risk," ING analysts said. Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 14 bps to 4.62%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened to 228 bps after Giorgia Meloni was named Italy's first woman prime minister and chose her cabinet, setting her seal on the country's most right-wing government since World War Two. The economy minister is Giancarlo Giorgetti, the minister of economic development in the government led by former ECB president Mario Draghi.

Meloni wanted a technocrat and offered the post to ECB board member Fabio Panetta, but he turned her down. Investors are watching British gilts which rallied after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to become prime minister, paving the way for former finance minister Rishi Sunak to win the leadership contest.

