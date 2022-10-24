UK Conservatives chair calls on party to unite behind Rishi Sunak

The chairman of Britain's Conservatives called on the "whole party" to unite behind Rishi Sunak on Monday, after he won a contest to become the country's next prime minister.

"Now is the time for the whole party to come together and unite four-square behind Rishi, as he gets on with the vital work of tackling the challenges we face as a country," Jake Berry said in a statement.

"The time for internal debates is well and truly over, and led by Rishi Sunak, I know we can and will deliver on the priorities of the British people."

