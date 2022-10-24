CSE plans to provide access to IFSC for its trading members

In a bid to stay afloat, the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) was mulling offering its members access to the international financial services centre in Gujarat’s GIFT City so that they can trade in foreign stocks, an official said on Monday.

An international financial services centre (IFSC) is an entity that helps customers transact financial services outside the jurisdiction of the domestic economy.

Since April 2013, trading through the CSE’s own platform is halted after market regulator SEBI directed it not to continue with the clearing and settlement activities.

“We are planning to provide our members access to international stock trading. We are trying to get access to GIFT City IFSC,” a CSE senior official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Gujarat International Finance Tech-city (GIFT) is India's first IFSC.

“We are trying to work out with our existing partner BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) to get the window. The BSE has a scheme that allows CSE members to get access to all domestic stocks and instruments of BSE,” he said.

The BSE is also a 5.05 per cent stakeholder of the local bourse.

Asked whether it will be through an MoU or CSE will have to pick some stake in any of the BSE’s arms, the official said, “The matter is now at a very preliminary stage.” For several years, the CSE is fighting the SEBI ban order in court and the matter is now pending before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

A CSE board member said the exchange’s major source of income is fixed deposit interest.

As on March 2022, the local bourse earned a net profit of Rs 11. 26 lakh.

Meanwhile, CSE Administrative Officer Shankarlal Singh said the bourse is celebrating Diwali on Monday without any restriction this year.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only puja was performed but no sweets were distributed in 2020 and 2021. This year we are celebrating Diwali in the traditional way,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)